Google Home can enhance kids' stories with music and sound effects

The announcement touts several features of the story-enhancing experience, including the ability for Google Home to detect when you stop reading or skip ahead. In those cases, the music or ambient sounds will adjust to fit where you are in the story.

The first wave of compatible Little Golden Books includes modern Disney favorites like Moana, Coco and Toy Story 3, as well as classics like The Three Little Pigs, Peter Pan and Cinderella. Google promises additional books by the end of the year. It's unknown right now if the new books will be limited to Disney stories, but compatible storybooks will be placed next to the Google Home Mini in the book section of many major retailers, including Walmart and Target. Google and Disney also teamed up last month on several Google Home-based games.