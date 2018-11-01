Google will now take you through your privacy settings step-by-step

As part of Google's updated Security Checkup, it will now also let you know whenever you share any of your Google data with third-party apps. Finally, if the tech giant believes that your account has been compromised, it will automatically trigger a process that prompts you to perform a series of verifications.

You'll need to verify your settings and make sure nobody can access your account via a recovery phone number or email address, which means you have to secure your other accounts, as well. Google will then ask you to check your financial activities to make sure nobody made unauthorized charges to your credit card or Google Pay account. Finally, the company will ask you to review your Gmail and Drive data to check if anybody accessed or misused it.

The process could save even those who aren't that tech-savvy from getting their identities stolen. And by putting together a step-by-step process, Google is making it easier for even those who are tech-savvy to ensure that all aspects of their accounts are secure.