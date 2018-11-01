LG is bringing a rollable OLED TV to CES 2019

Also listed in the documents are plans to show a foldable phone, as first revealed by Evan Blass. What form it will take is unclear, but with Samsung already talking about its foldable mobile plans, the competition will be on.

As one would expect, everything LG will show -- from washing machines to robots, as we've seen in past years -- will be a part of its ThinQ AI plans. So even if your living room doesn't need a television that disappears into its stand with the press of a button, there should be something for you.