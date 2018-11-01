Ken, Incineroar and Piranha Plant join 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

Sakurai said the roster will grow after the game's launch. If you pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate digitally, or register a physical copy through the My Nintendo service, you'll be given a special download code for a Piranha Plant fighter once it's complete. (Nintendo said it should be ready in a couple of months.) In addition, Nintendo is planning DLC packs that will include one fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks for $5.99. Fans can also purchase a Fighters Pass that includes five individual DLC packs, and a bonus Mii outfit based on Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, for $24.99. "It may take a year or so to release all the DLC," Nintendo warned.

Maybe one of those packs will include Waluigi?