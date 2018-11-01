Tesla's Summon upgrade turns vehicles into remote-controlled cars

Tesla's self-parking Summon feature is getting an upgrade, and it'll be ready in less than six weeks. In a series of tweets, chief executive Elon Musk revealed that the beefed-up feature will now allow vehicles to drive around parking lots, find empty spots and read parking signs. "Car will drive to your phone location & follow you like a pet if you hold down summon button on Tesla app," he wrote, without giving any further details.
Tesla advanced Summon ready in ~6 weeks! Just an over-the-air software upgrade, so will work on all cars made in past 2 years (Autopilot hardware V2+).— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2018
The upgrade, which essentially lets Tesla owners operate their vehicles like a big remote-controlled car, will be compatible with all Tesla models made in the past two years, and will come via an over-the-air software update. The existing Summon feature had only been available on Model 3, S and X cars, allowing drivers to park their cars from outside the vehicle or move them short distances.