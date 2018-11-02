Vans' NASA collection is built for sneakerheads and space nerds

Though the variety of kicks on offer isn't as expansive as the Vans x Nintendo team-up, you can also choose from Old Skools and Slip-Ons. Beyond sneakers, there's NASA hoodies, backpacks, and jackets bearing either the original NASA insignia (aka the "meatball" logo) and the "worm" logo -- consisting of the word "NASA" in that instantly recognizable type style -- which dates back to 1975.

A smaller batch of kicks and clothing for kids is also available. All items are available online and in selected stores, with prices for the collection ranging from $22 to $139.50.