Drone fleets could find lost hikers in forests without using GPS

The drones are more efficient in how they search, too. Rather than simply telling the drones to cover the nearest unexplored area, MIT's method preserves as much of the drone's momentum as possible. This typically results in a spiral pattern that covers an area much faster -- important in a rescue mission when every minute counts.

There are limitations. The current system still needs an external ground station to merge maps, and it would need an object recognition system to identify people. MIT envisions future versions sharing maps when they come in contact, though, and object recognition is entirely realistic. If everything falls into place, the appeal will be obvious. Rescue teams could spot lost and wounded hikers in the woods without relying on large groups of people, and likely at a much faster pace.