Apple releases watchOS 5.1.1 after previous update bricked devices

Apple has released its latest watchOS update, after the previous release caused a bricking issue on some Apple Watches. The watchOS 5.1.1 update seems to resolve the problem that led the company to pull version 5.1 soon after releasing it last week.
Note that if you installed watchOS 5.1 and it caused your Watch to lock up, you should still contact Apple Support -- 5.1.1 won't fix the issue by itself. The watchOS 5.1 update added audio-only Group FaceTime, 70 new emoji, more watch faces and improved fall detection on Series 4 devices.