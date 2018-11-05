OlloClip's new mobile lenses cater to pros and amateurs alike

With smartphones piling on extra cameras with each new release, you'd think the clip-on lens would be in danger of becoming obsolete. Well, that's not the case for OlloClip, which is still releasing its mobile lenses at a steady pace. Its latest additions to its Connect X line for iOS and Android phones -- the Intro Series and Pro Series -- lower the entry fee for budding smartphone photographers and also offer up something for experts.
The OlloClip Pro Series includes a Super Wide lens that provides a wider field of view with the "least amount of distortion" of any of its wide angle lenses, says the company. There's also the Pro Telephoto lens, which offers the same two-times magnification as previous telephoto lenses but gathers more light for a brighter photograph. Both are available now with any of OlloClip's lens attachment clips for $119.95, or individually for $99.99 each.
By cramming two lenses into one, the new Intro Series cuts costs in a bid to target casual photographers. For $39.95 with an attachment clip, you get a Wide Angle lens that unscrews to reveal a Macro lens. That way you can squeeze even more people into your selfies or transform your phone into a digital magnifier by switching between the two. Individually, the Intro lens will set you back $19.99.