OlloClip's new mobile lenses cater to pros and amateurs alike

The OlloClip Pro Series includes a Super Wide lens that provides a wider field of view with the "least amount of distortion" of any of its wide angle lenses, says the company. There's also the Pro Telephoto lens, which offers the same two-times magnification as previous telephoto lenses but gathers more light for a brighter photograph. Both are available now with any of OlloClip's lens attachment clips for $119.95, or individually for $99.99 each.

By cramming two lenses into one, the new Intro Series cuts costs in a bid to target casual photographers. For $39.95 with an attachment clip, you get a Wide Angle lens that unscrews to reveal a Macro lens. That way you can squeeze even more people into your selfies or transform your phone into a digital magnifier by switching between the two. Individually, the Intro lens will set you back $19.99.