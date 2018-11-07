Show More Results

Samsung opens Bixby assistant to developers

It's also launching in five European languages.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Samsung is widening Bixby's reach in a big way. The company is opening its AI assistant to developers, giving them the power to build their own Bixby-based apps. A Bixby Marketplace will even help developers make money from the intelligent companion. There will be a Bixby Developer Studio tool for writing Bixby-friendly code.

The company is also expanding just where you can use Bixby. It's introducing support for five European languages, including British English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. While that sounds like a simple addition, it's absolutely crucial to the company's plans. Bixby-enabled devices like the Galaxy Home and smart fridges can't be truly global devices if they're only available in a handful of countries.

