Vimeo launches channel just for holographic video

Producers can upload their own holographic video, and Vimeo has a tutorial to walk them through the format.

The challenge, to no one's surprise, is acquiring a holographic display in the first place. Looking Glass ships its 8.9-inch holographic display in December for $399, but only to crowdfunding backers who got in early. For everyone else, you'll have to wait for general availability at a $600 price. That might be fine if you're a 3D creator who'd like a way to preview and showcase your work, but it's a lot to spend if you're an everyday user who wants to see some holographic effects. This is more of a peek at what streaming video could be in the future than something that draws you away from services like YouTube.