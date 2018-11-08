YouTube is available for the Nintendo Switch

After some not-so-subtle hints, it finally happened: YouTube is available for the Switch. As you'd expect, you can watch videos (including your subscriptions) on Nintendo's console whether it's docked to your TV or on the move in handheld mode. You'll have to use the Joy-Cons for most tasks (touchscreen support is limited, The Verge notes), but there is an upside to that physical control: you can use the right Joy-Con's analog stick to control 360-degree videos. You won't have to spin around just to catch every angle of an immersive clip.