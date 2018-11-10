Tesla raises prices, cuts options to simplify its EV lineup

On the Model S, the automaker has scrapped the panoramic sunroof, rear-facing child seats and 21-inch black Arachnid wheels as options (you can still get the wheels as aftermarket parts). You'll only find the 72-amp onboard charger in "single phase" markets, too. Model X shoppers, meanwhile, will have to go without the six-seat configuration and the 72-amp charger option. Whichever car you choose, you now have just three interior options on most cars and two on the P100D variants.

Elon Musk wasn't shy about explaining move like this in October. It's about "simplifying production," which could both speed up deliveries and reduce costs. Those measures could help Tesla remain profitable and ease the pressure to step up Model 3 output.