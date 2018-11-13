Nintendo’s holiday deals include two Labo kits for $99

Black Friday is right around the corner and Nintendo has a couple of deals on the way. The first bundle it's offering includes a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it's priced at $300. The second comes with a Nintendo 2DS system with Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS pre-installed. That bundle costs $80. Nintendo says both deals are only available on Black Friday and they'll be available from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and Amazon.
While not specifically tied to Black Friday, Nintendo has another deal that might be of interest, especially for parents who are looking for some educational toys for their kids as the holidays near. Now through December 1st, you can purchase any two Labo Kits from Best Buy for just $99.
You can find more information about the deals here.