The best mobile and computer accessory gifts

If there's someone in your life who spends most of their time with a phone in their hand or at a computer, we've got you covered for gift ideas with our holiday gift guide. We've shortlisted 11 great phone and computer accessories that are sure to brighten up their holiday. We mean that literally with the LuMee Duo smartphone case, which has built-in lighting for perfect selfies. Meanwhile, we also threw in a pair of gadgets that can keep their phone battery topped up.
We haven't forgotten about gamers this year either. Streamers especially will love Elgato's Stream Deck Mini and Blue's Yeti Nano microphone (also a solid choice for someone who's been promising to start a podcast for years). You might also opt for a quality mechanical keyboard or gaming mouse to liven up a loved one's Fortnite sessions -- we have some strong picks for those too. Meanwhile, if you know someone who's desperately in need of more portable storage, it's worth checking out Western Digital's My Passport Ultra external hard drive.
All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.