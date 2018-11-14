The best mobile and computer accessory gifts

If there's someone in your life who spends most of their time with a phone in their hand or at a computer, we've got you covered for gift ideas with our holiday gift guide. We've shortlisted 11 great phone and computer accessories that are sure to brighten up their holiday. We mean that literally with the LuMee Duo smartphone case, which has built-in lighting for perfect selfies. Meanwhile, we also threw in a pair of gadgets that can keep their phone battery topped up.