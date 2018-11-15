Roku's wireless TV speakers will begin shipping on November 16th

Roku will start shipping its wireless speakers, which work with its TVs and can also pair via Bluetooth with mobile devices, on November 16th. The speakers will come bundled with two kinds of remote control: a voice remote control and a new device called the Roku Touch that you can use from afar. You can take the Touch with you to the kitchen while playing music on TV, for instance, so you can adjust the volume even if you're not in front of the television. It has playback and programmable preset buttons, but it also has a press-to-talk microphone button.