Engadget will once again judge the official Best of CES Awards

It seems like just yesterday that Engadget began judging the official Best of CES Awards in January 2014, but now we're already approaching our sixth consecutive year on the job. Over the years we've made some nips and tucks here and there -- accessibility tech got its own category at CES 2017, for example, and sports tech is also a recent addition.

This year, it was important that we set aside more space for products and technologies with gravitas -- not those intended for fun, but those that have the potential to transform or even save the world. To that end, we're expanding what was formerly known as the "Best Vision of the Future (Smart City)" category and renaming it "Most Impactful." This may still include things like smart infrastructure, sure, but also technology meant to prevent or respond to natural disasters. Basically, anything that will have implications for entire communities.

Though the list of categories has been slightly streamlined (16 categories, down from 17), our vetting process is the same as ever. We'll be accepting nominations through a submission form, which will be open until the night before press activities are set to begin at CES 2019. We will also send our editorial team throughout the show floor to scout promising candidates in each category. We'll announce a list of finalists, with two to four picks in each category. The finalists will be announced the next day, at an award ceremony taking place at the Engadget stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Below are the the Best of CES award categories for 2019. To learn more about our eligibility requirements, check out our awards hub here.

Best Accessibility Tech : Technology that helps those with disabilities achieve healthier and more independent lives.

: Technology that helps those with disabilities achieve healthier and more independent lives. Best Startup : The startup showing great sophistication and innovation while also demonstrating a clear path to real-world availability. Eureka Park will be a focus.

: The startup showing great sophistication and innovation while also demonstrating a clear path to real-world availability. Eureka Park will be a focus. Best Digital Health and Fitness Product : A product exhibiting the most innovative use of technology to improve users' health and well-being. Example products include smart scales and activity monitors.

: A product exhibiting the most innovative use of technology to improve users' health and well-being. Example products include smart scales and activity monitors. Best Wearable : The best gadget at the show that can be worn on your person. Examples include smart watches, augmented reality glasses and any piece of wearable item (be it socks or shorts) that have sensors in them.

: The best gadget at the show that can be worn on your person. Examples include smart watches, augmented reality glasses and any piece of wearable item (be it socks or shorts) that have sensors in them. Best Transportation Technology : Technology related to the ever-advancing science of getting from here to there. Example products include infotainment systems and advances in self-driving technology.

: Technology related to the ever-advancing science of getting from here to there. Example products include infotainment systems and advances in self-driving technology. Best Home Theater Product : This award is all about home entertainment. Example products include set top boxes, streaming players, tuners, audio systems and more.

: This award is all about home entertainment. Example products include set top boxes, streaming players, tuners, audio systems and more. Best Connected Home Product : A product that belongs in the connected home. Example includes smart refrigerators, connected thermostats and smart lighting.

: A product that belongs in the connected home. Example includes smart refrigerators, connected thermostats and smart lighting. Best Phone or Mobile Device : The smartphone or related mobile device that most impresses with its combination of specifications, design and overall ability.

: The smartphone or related mobile device that most impresses with its combination of specifications, design and overall ability. Best TV Product : The television that is deemed the best in terms of display, design and overall quality, or the product that might most revolutionize your use of that screen.

: The television that is deemed the best in terms of display, design and overall quality, or the product that might most revolutionize your use of that screen. Best Gaming Product : The product that best moves forward the broad field of gaming. Example products include game-specific tablets and PCs, video game consoles, controllers and gaming services.

: The product that best moves forward the broad field of gaming. Example products include game-specific tablets and PCs, video game consoles, controllers and gaming services. Most Unexpected Product : The product that turns heads on the International CES show floor without necessarily fitting into any defined product category. This product may not be the best of the best at the show, but it will be one of the most talked-about.

: The product that turns heads on the International CES show floor without necessarily fitting into any defined product category. This product may not be the best of the best at the show, but it will be one of the most talked-about. Best Sports Tech : The product that changes the game, quite literally. These products will be found on the court, the field, the track or at the gym.

: The product that changes the game, quite literally. These products will be found on the court, the field, the track or at the gym. Best PC or Tablet : The best laptop, desktop or tablet, judged based on its design and specifications.

: The best laptop, desktop or tablet, judged based on its design and specifications. Best Robot or Drone : A drone or robot that is deemed the best of this unique category.

: A drone or robot that is deemed the best of this unique category. Most Impactful Product : This category focuses on products designed to improve entire communities through the use of technology, shaping the way we will all live in the future.

: This category focuses on products designed to improve entire communities through the use of technology, shaping the way we will all live in the future. Best of the Best Award : The device, service or technology in any category that stands clearly above the rest, judged based on its innovation and design quality.

: The device, service or technology in any category that stands clearly above the rest, judged based on its innovation and design quality. People's Choice Award: The product from this year's show that most captured the hearts and minds of our readers. The winner will be determined by viewers and readers.

If you're looking to submit something for consideration, make sure you meet our eligibility requirements and then enter in all your information in this submission form. In order to be eligible, your company must have an official presence at CES and the product must fit within one of the award categories above. It does not have to be announced at the show, but it certainly helps. And, of course, it can't be more than a year old. Submissions will stay open until 11:59PM ET on the evening of Saturday, January 5th, before press day kicks off on Sunday, January 6th. Please include the following required items for a product to be considered:

Product name

Company name

Product description

Which of the 16 category/categories for which you'd like to be considered. You may submit a product for more than one category.

Contact information for media relations and at least one internal point of contact while your company is exhibiting at the show. We need to be able to reach someone on site in the event that you're a finalist or winner!

Whenever possible, companies should submit the following materials as well:

Photos (minimum 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 300 DPI)

Spec sheet(s)

Press release(s)

Release date

Price

Good luck and see y'all in Vegas!