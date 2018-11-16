Microsoft’s new experimental app is all about imitating emojis

"This app will give you a great end-to-end example of how you can use the Windows ML APIs to create simple yet magical experiences," the company said. And it has made Emoji8's code open-source on GitHub.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has built an app to show off its machine learning services. Back in 2015, it released How-Old.net to demonstrate how its Azure APIs could be used. The site let users upload a picture and from there, it would try to guess their age.

You can download Emoji8 from the Microsoft Store now, just make sure you're using Windows 10 with the October 2018 update.

Image: Microsoft