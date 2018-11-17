Google may add public comments for searches

Google+ is shutting down in the wake of a data privacy flaw, but that doesn't mean Google is now uninterested in social features. The 9to5Google crew has discovered what appears to be in-testing support for comments on search results. The feature would be limited to live sports matches (at least at first), but it would separate feedback from both pro commentators and viewers and would include filters to highlight the top comments. And yes, there would be moderation to cut down on spam and other abuse.