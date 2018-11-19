Amazon Prime members can watch 'Aquaman' a week early

Members can buy up to 10 tickets here and see the film at 1,000 theaters around the country, including the AMC, Regal, National Amusement Theaters and ArcLight Cinema chains. Amazon has offered a similar deal before, letting movie fans watch an advance screening of Jumanji 12 days before it came out in theaters.

Much like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Aquaman might do well on the strenth of its charismatic lead actor Jason Momoa. Warner Bros., the studio behind the movie, was reportedly less than thrilled with 2017's Justice League, but quite happy with Momoa. Aquaman will supposedly focus on the character's Atlantis-based origin story. It also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.