Pixel 3 bug disables the phone's camera

It's not certain what's causing the problem. Charged inspected the camera code and believes it might stem from Android not properly releasing a lock on the camera, leading other apps to think it's still in use and prompting a crash.

We've asked Google if it can comment on the reports. Support representatives haven't made it clear as to whether or not there will be a fix, though, and some owners said they were denied replacement units. Whatever the solution, it's a serious issue -- for all intents and purposes, this effectively renders the Pixel 3's signature feature useless. It could also frustrate early Pixel 3 buyers who've had to contend with multiple noticeable bugs virtually from the get-go.