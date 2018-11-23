Amazon allows Australians to shop from its US store again

"As a result of customer feedback," a company spokesperson said, "from [November 22nd] Amazon customers will be able to ship eligible items from amazon.com to Australian delivery addresses."

Vertium Asset Management Daniel Mueller told Reuters that the decision is "probably a reflection on the Amazon Australia website not being great. I think to bolster the Australian website they've had to do this." According to Reuters, the Australian website is only around one-ninth the size of its US counterpart, probably because it only started selling more than Kindles and ebooks on Black Friday last year. Its selection is nowhere near as extensive as the US store, and until Australia's offerings expand, customers will continue buying from its international websites.