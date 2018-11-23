Federal climate change study says US at risk of 'substantial damages'

There have also been record-setting weather extremes in recent years, and researchers determined that those can have ripple effects on everything from the basic availability of food and water to higher-level issues like trade and national security. Problems can be particularly acute for low-income populations and the elderly, according to the findings.

The question is whether or not this report will lead to action. It's meant to inform both public and private decisions, but the Trump administration is known for both suppressing climate change science and spinning it to justify loosening environmental standards. For now, the report may be most useful for companies and local governments that want to address climate change without waiting for federal leadership.