Image credit: Will Lipman/Engadget
The best home theater gifts

Media players and smart soundbars are our top picks.
Engadget, @engadget
2h ago in AV
Will Lipman/Engadget

There's a good chance you know someone who could use a home theater upgrade. Their TV doesn't support the latest streaming services, and the audio quality from the set's built-in speakers could be charitably described as "modest." Thankfully, you can help them modernize their living room with our holiday gift guide. Could your lucky recipient use a media player? We've got you covered, whether it's the affordable Roku Premiere+ or the pricey-but-powerful Apple TV 4K. And if you're determined to improve their listening experience, you don't just have to get them a basic soundbar -- the Sonos Beam gives them a TV audio upgrade and a smart speaker in one device. Whatever you choose, they're bound to thank you on movie night.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out the full list of selections in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide here!

Source: Engadget's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
In this article: apple, appletv, av, entertainment, even, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hgg2018, hometheater, roku, sonos, thebuyersguide, vizio
By Engadget @engadget

