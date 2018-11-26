Show More Results
Image credit: Jonathan Hession/Syfy
What's on TV: 'Nightflyers,' 'Truth About Killer Robots' and 'Searching'

Also: 'Darksiders III,' 'F is for Family,' '1983,' 'Inside Jokes,' and 'Abzû.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
58m ago in AV
'Nightflyers' Jonathan Hession/Syfy

This week college football rolls into the conference championship rounds, while science fiction fans can check out the latest George R.R. Martin adaptation, Nightflyers. Unlike most cable shows it will be available for a 10-episode binge from day one, so you can see all of this "haunted house story on a starship."

Tonight HBO is airing The Truth About Killer Robots, which is a program that sounds like it was developed by killer robots to lull us into a false sense of security. It's narrated by a Japanese robot called Kodomoroid, and "goes beyond sensational deaths to examine more subtle but pervasive ways that robots affect humanity." Meanwhile, the "screenlife" wonder Searching is available on Blu-ray, while gamers can choose between games like Darksiders III or Abzû. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Searching
  • The Critters Collection
  • The Magnificent Ambersons
  • Sharp Objects
  • The 100 (S5)
  • Philadelphia (4K)
  • Darksiders III (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Horizon Chase Turbo (Xbox One, Switch)
  • Floor Kids (PS4, Xbox One)
  • I Am the Hero (PS4)
  • Axis Football 2018 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Rival Megagun (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Ride 3 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Abzû (Switch)
  • Goat Punks (Xbox One)
  • The First Tree (Xbox One, Switch, PS4)
  • Ark: Survival Evolved (Switch)
  • The Gardens Between (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • Arrow, CW, 8 PM
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • The Resident (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • Titans/Texans, ESPN, 8:15 PM
  • Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • 9-1-1 (fall finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • The Panama Papers, Epix, 9 PM
  • My Brilliant Friends, HBO, 9 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • The Truth About Killer Robots, HBO, 10 PM
  • Manifest (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • This is Us (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • New Amsterdam (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere), Tru TV, 10 PM
  • Goatface: A Comedy Special, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Devil Next Door (series premiere), A&E, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Munchies Guide to..., Viceland, 10 PM
  • Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
  • The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Vikings: The Saga of Bjorn, History, 8 PM
  • 86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC, 8 PM
  • Nature, PBS, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Vikings (fall premiere), History, 9 PM
  • Catfish (fall premiere), MTV, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, NBC, 8 PM
  • Supernaturla, CW, 8 PM
  • Saints/Cowboys, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Wonderful World of Disney, ABC, 9 PM
  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU (fall finale), 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Friday

  • Titans, DC, 3 AM
  • F is for Family (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Gymkhana Files, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • 1983 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Death By Magic (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Inside Jokes (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Baby (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Christmas Prince 2: Royal Wedding, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Happy as Lazarro, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Angela's Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
  • PAC 12 Football Championship Game, Fox, 7 PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
  • Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBC, 9 PM
  • Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus: James Brown: Part 1, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitational Grand Finals, TBS, 11 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM

Saturday

  • Memories of the Alhambra, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Battle, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Crossroads: One Two Jaga, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Big 10 College Football Championship, Fox, 8 PM
  • ACC College Football Championship, ABC, 8 PM
  • Mingle All the Way, Hallmark, 8 PM
  • A Twist of Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Love for Christmas, Lifetime, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Claire Foy / Anderson .Paak, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Christmas Pact, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, CBS, 8 PM
  • Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
  • Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chargers/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Life-Size 2, Freeform, 9 PM
  • My Brilliant Friend, HBO, 9 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Truth About Christmas, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM
  • Nightflyers (series premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Dirty John, Bravo, 10 PM
  • The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special, ABC, 10 PM
  • Escape at Dannemora, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Camping (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
  • Sally4ever, HBO, 10:30 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

