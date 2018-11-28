Show More Results
Image credit: Costa
This reusable coffee cup has contactless payments built in

Costa, the UK's biggest coffee chain, is behind the "Clever Cup."
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
17m ago in Food and Drink
Comments
Costa

The UK's love of takeaway coffee is causing a huge waste problem, with less than 1 percent of disposable coffee cups being recycled. But Costa thinks it has a solution that will not only get you your daily caffeine hit faster but also help you do your bit to save the planet. The soon-to-be Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching a reusable cup with its own detachable contactless chip powered by Barclaycard's payment tech.

You can top up the £15 "Clever Cup" using Barclay's bPay app and then use it to pay for your (large) fill of coffee, tea, caramelized orange hot chocolate, or whatever else takes your fancy. And its powers aren't just limited to Costa's own stores: you can tap to pay with the cup wherever contactless payments are accepted. (Just try not to destroy a hapless grocery store's chip and pin machine by spilling your flat white all over it).

Of course contactless coffee purchases were heralded in by Starbucks' mega-popular app, which was recently crowned the biggest mobile payments app in the US, beating out the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay. Costa has an app too, in case you forgot, though it's only for amassing Coffee Club points.

