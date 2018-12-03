Nest services go down for the third time in three weeks

Tonight owners of Nest devices are reporting (as show on Down Detector, Twitter and Reddit) that access to their thermostats, cameras and other devices has been cut off by an outage. While that can happen occasionally, this is the third time in as many weeks that the system has had a widespread problem, following similar blackouts on November 27th and November 15th. So far the company's support accounts say only that they've received reports and are investigating -- we'll let you know if we hear any details on a reason behind the recent disconnects or word on when it will be back up.