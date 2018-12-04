Bose's $199 audio AR sunglasses ship in January

Out of the box, they'll let you privately listen to music, answer calls and talk to your preferred voice assistant without having to wear earbuds (albeit with only 3.5 hours of continuous playback). What you won't get, though, is Frames' signature Bose AR feature -- audio augmented reality apps won't be available until sometime in 2019, with more details coming at Austin's SXSW festival in March. You're buying these shades as much for their long-term promise as their current capabilities, so you may want to think carefully before committing to a purchase.