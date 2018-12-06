Lego's augmented reality iOS app is ready for adventure

There's only one initial experience, but it's at least a popular one. "Selected" Ninjago sets (currently the Dieselnaut and Dragon's Pit packs) let you battle against waves of Dragon Hunters, either by yourself or with a friend toting their own iOS device. And if you don't have a set, you're not completely out of luck. So long as you can find a flat surface, you can play five levels brick-free.

The app is free, and importantly won't include in-app purchases or sales pitches. Not that Lego needs to charge. It knows Playgrounds only really comes alive if you buy its sets, so it can afford to give away the app knowing you'll likely pay something.