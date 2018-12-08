China forms video game ethics committee as part of crackdown

The committee has already reviewed 20 games, rejecting nine of them outright and demanding changes to the other 11. It didn't name the titles or say what it found objectionable.

China might not lift the pause on game approvals until February. The South China Morning Post claims the government is instituting a licensing system, and that could take some time. Whenever it comes back, the ethics group is likely to further complicate things. Developers were already waiting months for approvals before the freeze -- soon, they'll have another oversight body potentially dictating the content of their games.