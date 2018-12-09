Show More Results
Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget
Google's Android file manager now supports USB drives

Files by Google can move data to your thumb drive.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Steve Dent/Engadget

Files by Google (formerly Files Go) is helpful if you want an official means of managing the files on your Android phone, but there's been an obvious limitation: you couldn't move files to physical storage beyond the phone itself. You won't have that issue from now on. Google has released an update to Files that introduces support for external storage using USB On-the-Go. If you want to offload photos to a thumb drive, you won't have to track down third-party software.

The update also lets you see the entire folder structures for storage both on and off the device. You shouldn't have trouble tracking down a file in an unusual location, or moving it to a specific folder. Simply put, Files is more of a viable alternative to existing managers if you regularly shuttle data back and forth.

