GoPro will make 'most' of its US cameras outside of China

International production will stay in China, GoPro said.

There's an important omission, though: GoPro didn't give a destination for its US-oriented production. It's not necessarily going to the US, and history would suggest that you might not see stateside GoPro manufacturing. It's not just that labor costs can be less expensive abroad -- it's that GoPro might have access to a larger, more flexible workforce, not to mention partner companies and resources that are relatively close by. Like it or not, the tariffs don't necessarily provide a strong incentive for domestic production.