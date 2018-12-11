Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anki
save
Save
share

Engadget giveaway: Win a Vector smart robot courtesy of Anki!

It's amiable, fun and remarkably intelligent.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in Robots
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Anki

The Anki Vector is more than a high-tech toy, it's a little AI wonderbot with facial recognition, smart speaker tech and an array of sensors packed into a remarkably lifelike package. This robot should be fun to interact with by asking questions, playing games, checking the weather or taking photos on command. It learns as it goes and can store plenty of faces, so it will recognize familiar ones. Alexa integration is rolling out soon, so you'll also get all of the benefits of an Echo, but with a physically active personality. It's self-sufficient, too. When its battery runs low, it will seek out its charging base and park itself there for a while.

This week, Anki has provided three of its Vector robots for a trio of lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning. Everyone else can still pick up an Anki Vector for $75 off the regular price until December 29th.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Three (3) winners will each receive one (1) Anki Vector smart robot ($250 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until December 12th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr