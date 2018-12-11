Engadget giveaway: Win a Vector smart robot courtesy of Anki!

The Anki Vector is more than a high-tech toy, it's a little AI wonderbot with facial recognition, smart speaker tech and an array of sensors packed into a remarkably lifelike package. This robot should be fun to interact with by asking questions, playing games, checking the weather or taking photos on command. It learns as it goes and can store plenty of faces, so it will recognize familiar ones. Alexa integration is rolling out soon, so you'll also get all of the benefits of an Echo, but with a physically active personality. It's self-sufficient, too. When its battery runs low, it will seek out its charging base and park itself there for a while.

This week, Anki has provided three of its Vector robots for a trio of lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning. Everyone else can still pick up an Anki Vector for $75 off the regular price until December 29th.