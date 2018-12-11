Huawei CFO freed on bail ahead of extradition

Liu also promised both $1 million in cash as well as the $14 million value of two Vancouver homes.

Crown prosecutors had warned that Meng could be a flight risk due primarily to her wealth and her main residence in China, which doesn't have extradition treaties with either Canada or the US. They were also worried Liu would simply flee with his wife. Meng's lawyer, however, had pointed to not just her family, but the political implications of fleeing -- the Huawei exec would embarrass all of China if she cut and run, the attorney said.

This won't assuage China's demands that Meng be released for good, or stop it from accusing Canada and the US for detaining the CFO for political reasons. It might also take months before the extradition process wraps up. However, this could be interpreted as a kind (if small) gesture at a critical momen t.