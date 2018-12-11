Texas will soon provide inmates with 3D-printed dentures

The move was spurred by a Houston Chronicle report from September, which shed light on how Texas inmates need to be underweight or suffering from other medical complications to be able to secure a set of dentures. Some had their remaining teeth removed after being promised a set, finding out later on that they wouldn't be able to get one. Toothless inmates are forced to drink pureed food or to give their gums a workout.

Texas officials changed the system's policy after the exposé, promising more dentures and more reasonable rules. Prison spokesperson Jeremy Desel said authorities believe 3D printing "will be the most efficient and cost-effective solution" to the problem, seeing as there's an increasing number of elderly offenders within the system. While the state will have to purchase the 3D printing system for between $50,000 to $100,000, each set of dentures will only cost it $50.