The Morning After: 'The mother of all demos'

Innovation usually happens in slow, measured steps over many years, but a demo in 1968 transformed the world of personal computers in just 90 minutes. In a presentation dubbed "the mother of all demos," Douglas Engelbart showed off technology that would lead directly to Apple's Macintosh, the internet, Windows, Google Docs, the computer mouse and much, much more. The most remarkable part was that it happened 50 years ago, in 1968, when microchips were just a gleam in scientists' eyes.

So long, space cowboy.NASA's Voyager 2 probe has entered interstellar space

NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft has exited the heliosphere -- the plasma bubble created by the sun that encompasses most of our solar system -- and entered interstellar space, making it the second human-made object to do so. Voyager 1 was the first to do it, but this spacecraft still has a working Plasma Science Experiment, used to measure solar-wind particle flow until the amount dropped to nothing at all. Both spacecraft are still technically within the solar system, however. And they will be until they exit the Oort Cloud, a large collection of distant objects that are still affected by the sun's gravity.

Cool cool cool.Elon Musk says the SEC can't stop him from tweeting what he wants

In an interview with CBS program 60 Minutes, Musk declared that he's only abiding by the SEC because he "respects the justice system." He also said he handpicked Robyn Denholm as Tesla's new board chair, and that aside from not wanting to be chairman again, he would prefer "to have no titles at all."

That sounds interesting.Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary debuts January 18th

Fyre Festival was billed as "the cultural experience of the decade," but as we all know, it actually turned out to be a massive disaster and far from the luxurious, celebrity-filled event it was advertised to be. A new documentary, Fyre, gives viewers a look into the festival as described the organizers themselves.

