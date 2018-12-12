Facebook makes an even bigger deal of your 'Life Events'

And you can be sure your friends won't miss your news, either, as Facebook will send them notifications about certain events, such as changes to your current city, work, education or relationship status (although you can turn these off if you don't want your news broadcast to everyone).

Finally, Life Events are now highlighted in a dedicated section on profiles, which is handy for not only learning more about your friends, but for jogging your memory over the life events you really shouldn't have forgotten about (kids' birthdays, anniversaries and so on). But if you'd rather keep some things quiet, you can hide Life Events with a single tap. Make sure you have the latest version of Facebook installed to try it out.