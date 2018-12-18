Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bitdefender
save
Save
share

Engadget giveaway: Win a security package courtesy of Bitdefender!

Lock down your network with a Bitdefender Box 2 and monitor your home with Blink XT cameras and a Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
25m ago in Security
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bitdefender

Deliveries left out on your doorstep, nocturnal pet activities and network-connected devices open wide to the world for possible hacking or botnet conscription are just some of the reasons Bitdefender has provided this week's giveaway package. The company's Box 2 is at the center, essentially a dual-band router with a specialty in cybersecurity protection. The device can monitor your network traffic for dubious activity, provide a VPN for privacy and protect your devices from malware. Bitdefender's subscription service also provides Parental Control to safeguard children against cyberbullying and online predators.

There are a host of ways this service can be a useful line of defense in an increasingly connected age, and once set up, you can worry less about them. All you need to do is head down to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this package, which includes a Bitdefender Box 2 (with 1-year subscription), Blink 5-camera monitoring system and Ring Video Doorbell 2. Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Bitdefender Box 2 ($180 value), one (1) Blink 5 camera system ($300 value) and one (1) Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($169 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until December 19th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr