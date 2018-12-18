Test Google's Project Stream and get 'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' for free

The giveaway is only available to US residents, and you'll have until January 15th to rack up an hour of playtime. Your copy of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey will be gifted to you on Ubisoft's Uplay platform. You'll have to link your Project Stream account in order to receive it, and all of the progress you made via Google' streaming platform will be transfered to your copy of the game.

Google's Project Stream launched earlier this year with the promise that gamers will be able to stream any title including the latest AAA games right in their browser. The service opened up on October 5th, allowing gamers to explore the world of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey from within Google Chrome.