NASA engineer creates glitter bomb package to thwart parcel thieves

Someone stole a package from me. Police wouldn't do anything about it so I spent the last 6 months engineering up some vigilante justice. Revenge is a dish best served fabulously. Vid link- https://t.co/9OjD6ETdbZ pic.twitter.com/u4o0doWglr — Mark Rober (@MarkRober) December 18, 2018

In a YouTube video titled "Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap", Rober explains after police refused to help him in his crusade against parcel thieves, he was inspired to engineer his own form of vigilante justice. The result? A parcel disguised as an Apple Home Pod which, when opened, sprays a "butt load" of fine glitter into the parcel's vicinity, and repeatedly pumps fart spray into the atmosphere for good measure. And the whole thing -- the perp's reaction included -- is captured on video.

The design -- which leverages GPS technology, four LTE-equipped cameras and piles of incredibly fine glitter which can't be vacuumed off soft furnishings any time soon -- took six months to build, proving that revenge really is a dish best served cold. Inevitably, folk on Twitter are going wild for his invention, with some suggesting that the addition of glue, finger print powder or even laser printer toner could spice things up even more.