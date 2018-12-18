Target's same-day delivery service will soon cover all 'major' products

Target is still expanding Shipt's availability at a rapid pace. It now reaches about 200 million American markets in 46 states, and it expects to cover a wider area in 2019. Membership has roughly tripled since the acquisition in December 2017 according to Target.

A wider range of eligible products could go a long way toward helping Target compete against Amazon and other online shopping outlets. You wouldn't have to consider alternatives if Target could deliver whatever you wanted, after all. It could also eliminate some confusion for customers. As TC pointed out, it's currently hard to tell what qualifies for Shipt delivery. If the answer to that is "everything," you may be more likely to use Shipt instead of making a trip to the physical store or skipping Target entirely.