Tidal adds Spotify-like personalized 'My Mix' playlists

Spotify has offered personalized playlists, like its popular Release Radar and Discover Weekly options, for some time, and Tidal's new playlists appear to be similar to Spotify's Daily Mixes. Tidal follows a number of other services that have begun to offer personalized collections, including Apple Music, Pandora, SoundCloud and iHeartRadio.

Along with launching My Mix, Tidal has also tweaked its Track and Artist Radio feature, improving the algorithm behind it and making it easier for users to access. The streaming service will also now allow subscribers to create playlists directly from the 100-track radio play queue.

My Mix playlists can be saved for offline listening. You can find them on the app's home screen or through the "My Collection" tab.