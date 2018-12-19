DC Universe starts streaming on Amazon's Fire TV

DC Universe just closed a glaring gap in its device support. The comic-based streaming service is now available through Amazon's Fire TV devices, giving you another way (and in some cases, a cheap way) to catch up on Titans in the living room. It's best-suited to video, of course, but DC and Warner Bros also say that you can read comics, shop and socialize while you're lounging on the couch. A subscription will still cost you $8 per month or $75 per year.