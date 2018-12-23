'Luke Cage' showrunner jumps ship for Amazon

As Hollywood Reporter observed, this wasn't necessarily preordained. Netflix had been talking about a third season, and Coker was the only showrunner for a Marvel series to have stayed put. The split was reportedly sparked by a disagreement over the creative direction for Luke Cage.

Netflix probably won't cry much itself. It knew Marvel might not stick around forever in light of the Disney+ launch in late 2019, and it has Oscar glory in its sights thanks to Roma. However, it's still a coup for Amazon. The internet giant is on a hot streak lately, and Coker might just bolster its catalog.