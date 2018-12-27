LG's latest sound bars feature Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant

All three models, the SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG (which are presumably just different sizes) were developed by LG in conjunction with Meridian, known for its digital signal processing. The idea, said LG, is to "lift the soundstage" (an imaginary 3D space that emits the sound) and "envelop listeners in rich, uncompromising sound and strong bass." In other words, the speakers use fancy processing to make two-channel audio sound like multi-channel audio without generating any noise or distortion.

The speakers have an integrated gyro sensor to determine the orientation of the speaker and adjust sound directionality accordingly. Google Assistant will let you do the regular Google stuff (play Spotify songs, control connected devices, etc.) and also control the soundbar's volume and other controls. You can bolster the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with the addition of the rear wireless speaker kit "to achieve a more cinema-like experience," said LG.

The sound bars are designed to match the look of LG's OLED TVs, and at 57mm deep, can be installed flush on a wall to save space and "make a sophisticated statement." LG hasn't released pricing or availability yet, but given all the fancy adjectives and the pricey TVs they're meant to go with, you'll likely need deep pockets.