'Fortnite' New Year's event forces players to dance when it turns 2019

Here's how the ongoing in-game event works. When it's about to become January 1st somewhere in the world, a giant rift in the sky opens up above the map and a disco ball slowly descends from the sky. A countdown starts, and when it hits zero, fireworks are shot off and everyone is made to dance for about five seconds or so. It's basically like Epic Games is tossing a giant boogie bomb on everyone playing.

The event has been catching players off guard, with some theorizing it was a scheduling issue. Members of the Epic Games team have had to remind players that there are other time zones and it's already New Year's day in some places. "Woke up to learn that many Fortnite players are unaware of time zones," Nick Chester of Epic Games tweeted. "We're an educational and international game."

It's already New Years Eve in the Christmas Island, in the country of Kiribati and it will soon be New Years Eve in Fiji. https://t.co/pJKMaPIatB — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) December 31, 2018