NASCAR could introduce hybrid race cars by 2022

NASCAR is still determining how it would use hybrids. They may be better suited for shorter courses with more turns and braking, which would put the regenerative braking to use. The hybrid tech would likely be used in parallel with internal combustion engines to add power, rather than solely improve gas mileage. For instance, Probst says the hybrid tech might provide a kind of strategic supercharge that could be used to provide extra power to complete a pass.

Probst said NASCAR is "pushing to go full electric," too. But the association is taking things one step at a time. Its Next-Gen race car just completed its first on-track tests and is set to debut at the 2021 Daytona 500. It will release its Next-Gen race car guidelines in 2021. Then, we'll likely see some type of hybrid tech. NASCAR isn't alone in this push. IndyCar is planning to switch to 900-horsepower hybrids in 2022 as well.