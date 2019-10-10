Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Tidal is offering a hefty discount for first responders in the US

Firefighters, police, EMT and EMS are all eligible for 40 percent off.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
42m ago in AV
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Like other music streaming services, Tidal was already offering military and student discounts. Now it's launching a "Community Heroes" discount for first responders. In the US, they'll receive 40 percent off the premium and HiFi plans. That makes the premium plan $5.99 per month and the HiFi plan $11.99 per month.

The discount is available for EMT, EMS, firefighters and police officers, but you'll have to be able to confirm your eligibility. Thanks to a change made this year, you'll be able to pay for your subscription with Venmo. If you choose, you can stream Tidal on your Echo devices, or take advantage of other recent changes, like the ability to stream to Roku, share songs as Stories on Instagram and Facebook and listen to hi-res audio via the iOS app.

Source: Tidal (1), (2)
In this article: av, discount, entertainment, first responders, hifi, music streaming, streaming, subscription, tidal
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

View
Wirecutter's best deals: Save $35 on an Amazon Echo Show 5

Wirecutter's best deals: Save $35 on an Amazon Echo Show 5

View
A worldwide material shortage is delaying cassette production

A worldwide material shortage is delaying cassette production

View
Canon’s cute-but-tough Ivy Rec camera hits stores later this month

Canon’s cute-but-tough Ivy Rec camera hits stores later this month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr