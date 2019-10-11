Bandai Namco discounts its Switch library until October 21st

Anime fans will want to check out Dragon Ball FighterZ, which is a critically-acclaimed 2.5D fighter. The game was developed by Arc System Works, the studio responsible for classic fighters like Guilty Gear and Fist of the North Star.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition may appeal to JRPG players, and its 45+ hours of gameplay mean you won't run out of sidequests during your travels. The HD remake of the last-gen game includes content previously exclusive to the Japanese PS3 version. While the Tales series isn't as popular as Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, it's been going strong since its debut on Nintendo's Super Famicom in 1995.

Offbeat games Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun and Katamari Damacy REROLL are worthy of a purchase, too. Taiko no Tatsujin appeared on the PS2 in 2005 as Taiko Drum Master and came with a plastic drum accessory and giant drumsticks. The Switch version uses motion controls to imitate drumming along to catchy J-pop, video game and traditional songs. Katamari Damacy needs no introduction, but it's remake, REROLL is a perfect time-killer for the Switch. Plus, it has a fun multiplayer mode that will keep you and your traveling partners occupied.

These are full-sized games, so make sure you have a microSD card on hand so you don't run out of internal storage on your Switch. And if you've been on the fence about grabbing a Switch, we're quite impressed with the new Switch Lite, which comes in a smaller, more colorful and more affordable form factor.