Samsung's Android 10 beta program is now available on the Galaxy S10

The One UI 2.0 OS features a blend of Samsung's features like smaller notifications and "enhanced Dark Mode" that adjusts the brightness of images and text at night, along with Android 10 perks like the new Focus Mode.

The app is supposedly available for folks with an unlocked phone or a contract with Sprint or T-Mobile. To find out if you have access, head to the Samsung Members app and check for notifications. If you manage to get it, you'll be far ahead of Galaxy S9 owners who wanted Android 9 "Pie" last year. That app didn't hit beta on Samsung devices until November 2018, four months after it was released.